Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.79 ($26.14) and last traded at €23.91 ($26.27). 302,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.97 ($26.34).

Evotec Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.44.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

