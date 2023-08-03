Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

