Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,769. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

