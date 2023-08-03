Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

