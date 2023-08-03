Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-$8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.15-8.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.43.

EXR stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $216.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 82.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,887,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

