Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $17.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 873,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,932. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after buying an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 155,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

