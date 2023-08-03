Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 155,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

