EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.69% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,632 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.79 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

