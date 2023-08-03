Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $875.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $685.00 to $875.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FICO traded down $6.57 on Thursday, hitting $823.12. 215,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $803.53 and a 200-day moving average of $732.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $860.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.