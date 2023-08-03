Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.72. 14,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $166.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

