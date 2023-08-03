Fellaz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $811,226.54 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00010403 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $811,226.54 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Fellaz
Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
