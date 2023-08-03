Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $368.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $313.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.44 and a 200 day moving average of $283.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

