FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Raymond James downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FibroGen

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.