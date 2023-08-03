Fidelity European Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.26 (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Price Performance
FEV opened at GBX 349.98 ($4.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.63. Fidelity European Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 258.50 ($3.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 362 ($4.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,496.30 and a beta of 0.78.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
