Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 10,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. 6,214,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

