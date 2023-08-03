Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 6,214,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

