FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 18,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 43,995 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $354,159.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,715,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,878 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

