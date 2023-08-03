Financial Analysis: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) vs. Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 1 1 3.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for i3 Verticals and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.14% 9.35% 3.43% Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $317.86 million 2.56 -$17.10 million ($0.33) -73.97 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.07 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals



i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group



Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

