Financial Connections Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.28. The stock had a trading volume of 951,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

