Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 4.46% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,119. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $475.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

