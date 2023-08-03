Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 5,616,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

