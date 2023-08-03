Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after acquiring an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418,130 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 512,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,138. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

