Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 173.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 136,886.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 99,927 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $3,325,782,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.32. 97,605,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,635,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,807 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

