Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 2.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 156,979 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.