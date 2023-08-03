Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $79,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.51. 802,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

