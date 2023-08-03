Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.80. 5,033,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.