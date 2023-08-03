Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 536 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

AXP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.