Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBK stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.56. The company had a trading volume of 178,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

