Financial Contrast: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Gas Services and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 DT Midstream 1 3 3 0 2.29

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus target price of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $56.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $729.68 million 1.95 N/A N/A N/A DT Midstream $920.00 million 5.49 $370.00 million $3.81 13.69

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A DT Midstream 40.13% 8.46% 4.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

