First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.91 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $282.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,768.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,406. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,177 shares of company stock worth $215,300. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 107,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

