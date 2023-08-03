First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCXXF. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
