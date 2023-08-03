First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $61.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,483.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,535. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,486.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,303.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,027.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

