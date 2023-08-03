First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $656.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.