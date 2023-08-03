First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

