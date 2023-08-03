First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Sells $1,068,980.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.24. 1,185,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,238. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

