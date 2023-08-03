FirstEnergy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.