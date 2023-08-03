Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $44.00 at BTIG Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FVRR

Fiverr International Trading Up 19.6 %

FVRR traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Fiverr International by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 167.9% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.