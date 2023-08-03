Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,598. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

