Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $31.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 358,892 shares traded.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

