Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 1,660,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,512. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

