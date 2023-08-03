Ford Motor (F) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

8/1/2023 – Ford Motor had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2023 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/28/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.

7/10/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00.

7/10/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00.

7/7/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.

7/6/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00.

6/5/2023 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.80.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,183,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,249,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

