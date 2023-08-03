Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 6,022,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,628. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $84,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,627.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,291,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29,424.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 929,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 926,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.