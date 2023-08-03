Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.427 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 637,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

