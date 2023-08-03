Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Fortis Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 1,204,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,221. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,551,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,977,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $104,121,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.