Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,396. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9979003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

