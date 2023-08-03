Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.29. 257,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $34,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fox Factory by 147.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

