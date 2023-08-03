Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,595,000 after purchasing an additional 382,969 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

FNV opened at $138.35 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

