Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3646 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 104,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,827. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

