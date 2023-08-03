Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 1,010,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,602 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $21.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,627. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 248,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

