Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

